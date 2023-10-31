Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After a mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 injured, the suspect, Robert Card, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Card’s body was found Friday evening inside a box trainer sitting in an overflow parking lot of Maine Recycling Corporation, where he had recently been fired.

Two firearms were found with Card, but it’s unclear when he took his own life. The discovery comes after a two-day massive hunt for the suspect, which started on Wednesday.

According to CNN, law enforcement officials say Card, a US Army reservist and certified firearms instructor, had extensive training that included land navigation and firearms. As of Saturday, five of the injured victims were still hospitalized, three of who remain in critical condition.

New reports now reveal that some of Card’s “concerned” family warned authorities months before the massacre, alerting them that the suspected killer had mental health issues and access to firearms. Card had also tried to purchase a gun silencer, but was denied. The Maine National Guard also asked local police in September to check on the army vet amid concerns that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting.”