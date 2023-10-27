Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Appears in Court

Patrick Xavier Clark, Takeoff’s alleged killer, appeared in court earlier this week to maintain his innocence.
Clark was arrested in December of last year on murder charges based on a video reconstruction of the incident and ballistics evidence. However, Patrick’s lawyer believes he has a valid self-defense claim and that prosecutors can not prove with any degree of certainty that it was her client who fired the shot that took the rapper’s life. Patrick’s lawyer also claims that someone else started the shooting and Patrick had nothing to do with the argument that took place that night.
Patrick’s next court date is scheduled for next year.
