Baltimore County Executive Vetoes Plastic Bag Ban Amendments

On Wednesday Baltimore County executive Johnny O vetoed a series of amendments to the county’s upcoming plastic bag ban. In a tweet sent out from his official Twitter page the county executive said,
“One week until Baltimore County’s Bring Your Own Bag law is set to take effect, today I vetoed two pieces of legislation set to weaken the existing law’s environmental protection efforts”. This comes after the council passed the “Bring Your Own Bag Act” with a bipartisan vote in February. The ban goes into effect on November 1, but a 90-day enforcement grace period is in place for businesses.
Check out the tweet below,
