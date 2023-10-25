Listen Live
Make Drakes Favorite Drink At Home

Published on October 25, 2023

Have you ever wondered what Drake’s drink of choice is? Well it’s called the “Onda Civic,” or the the Ondalina in Drakes voice. In a Tik Tok video that has of course gone viral Drake was asked to explain his drink of choice and the ingreidents said kinda yummy.

“We call it the Onda Civic, know what I’m saying? All you do is bust open a can of that orange the can is orange, that’s why I say that. Bust a can of that Onda. Lots of ice, pour it over the ice, fresh passionfruit in there… Stir it up, you know what I’m saying? Like Bob Marley would say, ‘Stir it up.'”

