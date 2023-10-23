Teen Squeegee Worker Sentenced To 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Timothy Reynolds

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sentencing has officially been announced for teenage squeegee worker convicted in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds in 2022. 16 year old Tavon Scott who was only 14 when the shooting occurred, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The shooting happened in July of 2022 at the corner of Light and Conway streets near the Inner Harbor, after Timothy got out of his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat.