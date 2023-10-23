Teen Squeegee Worker Sentenced To 15 Years In Shooting Death Of Timothy Reynolds

Sentencing has officially been announced for teenage squeegee worker convicted in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds in 2022. 16 year old Tavon Scott who was only 14 when the shooting occurred, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The shooting happened in July of 2022 at the corner of Light and Conway streets near the Inner Harbor, after Timothy got out of his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat.
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms