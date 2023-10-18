92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray puts on for the women with petite frames, and we love her for that. The body-positive movement usually highlights the ladies with extra cushion, but sometimes we forget about the other side of the spectrum. The rapper embraces her slim shape, encouraging other women to do the same. But like every other woman on the planet, the 26-year-old artist has things about her she’d like to change.

“Thinking about some new tits,” the “Players” rapper tweeted.

Coi Leray’s fans created a safe space for her

The honest, vulnerable moment garnered over 233k views. Her fans flocked to the comments encouraging her to reconsider.

“You’re perfect as you are,” one fan wrote.

“You good right now. I personally think you’re still growing into your body,” another person said.

“Lol they said age 18 is when breast are fully developed lmaoo I’m 26 years old,” she responded.

Another Twitter user gave sound advice to the rapper.

“I think you look great, but if you do get them go for smaller ones that fit your small frame. Don’t let the doctors convince you to go the bimbo route. My friend got smaller ones and they look amazing and very natural to fit her small frame,” they wrote.

We love that Leray brought her inner thoughts to Twitter. She was met with lots of positive feedback, from people affirming her beauty and encouraging her to remain natural to folks supporting her decision to do what works best for her.

Plastic surgery is a personal choice. It’s important to honor your journey as an adult and do what makes you happy. Improving your body doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t love it. Surgery can boost self-esteem and, in some cases, improve the quality of your life. What do you think?

Coi Leray Contemplates Breast Implants On Twitter, Fans Respond ‘You Are Perfect As You Are’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com