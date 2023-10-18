What You Should Know About Baltimore County’s Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban

Beginning November 1, 2023, Baltimore County will prohibit the distribution of single-use plastic checkout bags.
However, in an effort to assist in the transition, Baltimore County officials will soon offer free reusable bags for residents at all Baltimore County Public Library branches, all County senior centers, and community pop-up events at farmers markets across the county.
Bags will be available on the following dates and locations:
Catonsville Farmers Market (Sundays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Location: 15 Mellor Ave, Catonsville, 21228
September 24
October 8
October 22
Essex Farmers Market (Fridays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Location: 500-block of Maryland Ave, Essex, 21221
Friday, October 6
Friday, October 20
Towson Farmers Market (Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Location: Allegheny Ave, Towson, 21204
September 21
October 5
October 12
Pikesville Farmers Market (Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Location: 1700 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville 21208
September 26
October 10
October 24
Bags will be limited to one per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Baltimore County will also provide bags directly to SNAP and WIC households.
The “Bring Your Own Bag Act” will apply to the following:
- Convenience stores
- Department stores
- Grocery stores
- Hardware and home improvement stores
- Liquor stores
- Pharmacies
- Restaurants
In addition, retail establishments must charge a minimum of $.05 for each paper or reusable bag distributed.
The plastic bag prohibition does not include the following:
- Contain produce or bulk foods such as nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items
- Contain or wrap frozen foods, meat, fish, flowers, potted plants or other damp items
- Take live fish, insects, mollusks or crustaceans from a retail establishment
- Contain unwrapped prepared foods or bakery goods
- Comply with food safety and contamination standards
- Contain garments or dry-cleaned clothes
“Exempt locations also include small retail establishments (stores, food service facilities or other establishments that provide carryout bags) that operate solely in the County or adjoining jurisdictions, and have three or fewer locations and are not part of a franchise corporation, corporate control group or partnership with locations outside of the County and adjoining jurisdictions. This exemption does not apply to liquor stores, convenience stores or fuel or service stations with convenience stores,” a statement reads on the Baltimore County website.
For more information on this law, click here.
