National Pasta Day Deals: Oliver Garden, Carrabba’s & More

Today is National Pasta Day & it’s a whole lotta deals from Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Olive Garden to Noodles & Company are up for grabs!

GrubHub has a number of deals available for GrubHub+ members on National Pasta Day. They include:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy one, get one 50% spaghetti or lasagna (up to $10), $16 minimum

Buy one, get one 50% spaghetti or lasagna (up to $10), $16 minimum Chili’s: 50% off ultimate cajun pasta (up to $11), $25 minimum

50% off ultimate cajun pasta (up to $11), $25 minimum Maggiano’s: $5 off when purchasing a classic/specialty pasta, $25 minimum

$5 off when purchasing a classic/specialty pasta, $25 minimum Noodles & Company: $10 off an order of $30 or more

Carrabba’s is introducing it’s newest “4 for $44” menu deal, the deal available for to go only through online ordering includes four entrées, including a variety of pasta dishes, a gallon of iced tea or lemonade, and four cookies for $44.

Olive Garden has brought back its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl for a limited time.

The deal offers customers unlimited servings of their preferred pasta combinations, soup or salad, and breadsticks. The deal starts at $13.99 and can be upgraded to include meatballs, chicken or Italian sausage for an additional $4.99.