Four $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland Wednesday

Published on October 12, 2023

Get that bank account ready & check those Powerball numbers! In Maryland, there were about 109,000 winning tickets sold with winnings from $4 to $50,000. However the max prize is what we want to hear, four $50,000 winning tickets from Powerball’s Wednesday drawing were sold here in Maryland.

Here’s where the tickets were sold,

Giant #2318 at 10210 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills

7-Eleven #33247 at 3901 Pulaski Highway in Abingdon

Harris Teeter #409 at 227700 Sweet Shrub Drive in Clarksburg

 Martins #6444 at 18726 North Pointe Drive in Hagerstown

So if you went to any of these spots to purchase Powerball on Wednesday double check that ticket.

