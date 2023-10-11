Morgan State University To Increase Security Following On Campus Shooting

Following the shooting on the campus of Morgan State University, there will now be some changes in security measures. MSU President David Wilson is laying out the steps that are being taken to strengthen school safety. A few new measures taken will be the have new enhancements to extend the security wall around Morgan State by approximately 8,000 linear feet. The school’s goal is to limit open access to campus by enclosing 90% of the campus to eliminate “bad actors”.
President David Wilson also added additional efforts to tighten security measures, which include studying technology that would covertly identify someone who is in possession of a weapon on campus and would send a signal to emergency responders. In addition to that other metal detectors could be be installed.
