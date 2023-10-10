MTA Maryland Ticketing Machines To Only Accept Cash Due To System Upgrades

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced they will begin a software and hardware upgrade for its Local Bus, Light Rail and Metro Subway transit fare vending machines.

Set to begin on October 13 and is expected to continue through December 2024. During this time, the machines will only be able to accept cash.

The MARC train ticketing machines will not be impacted by the upgrade.

MDOT MTA says temporary credit card-capable fare vending machines are planned to be installed at high-traffic stations and stops by spring 2024 while the upgrade process is underway.

Riders can download the CharmPass mobile fare payment app for the option to purchase fares with cards.

NOTE: New customers who download the app by October 31 will receive a complimentary three-day CharmFlex pass. The pass will be pushed to their phones with 24 hours and is good for travel on Maryland Transit Administration Local Bus, Light Rail and Metro Subway for up to a year.

Additionally, riders also can purchase transit fares with a credit card at the agency’s Transit Store, located at 6 St. Paul St., Baltimore. The store is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.