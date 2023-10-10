First Death From Rare Tick-Borne Virus Recorded In Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health has announced the first travel-related Powassan virus death in Maryland, after the individual contracted it in Canada. According to the CDC, the Powassan virus is rare and is not transmitted from person to person, except in rare instances by blood transfusion. Unfortunately there are no vaccines to prevent treatments for the Powassan virus disease.
The Maryland Dept of Health gave great tips to reduce your risk of contact with ticks by avoiding wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Check these parts of your body and your child’s body for ticks:
-
Under the arms
-
In and around the ears
-
Inside belly button
-
Back of the knees
-
In and around the hair
-
Between the legs
-
Around the waist
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
