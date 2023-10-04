Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling

For anyone who may need emotional support, below is a number of resources that are available 24/7.
The Here2Help Hotline (410-433-5175) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) are still working — and can also be reached by calling 988.
GENERAL MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:
- Mental Health America
- National Empowerment Center
- National Institute of Mental Health (Mental Illness Among U.S. Adults)
- President’s New Freedom Commission on Mental Health
- World Health Organization (Disability from Mental Illness)
- NAMI
- American Association of Suicidology
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
- Depression Screening
- MoodGYM
- Progressive Relaxation
- Suicide Prevention Resource Center
- Focus Adolescent Services
- S.A.F.E. Alternatives (Self-Abuse Finally Ends)
- Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA)
- Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine
- E-couch
- Freedom From Fear
- International OCD Foundation
- Pendulum
