Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour Is Coming To Baltimore

The Queen of Christmas is bringing Christmas Cheer to the Charm City!
Live Nation announced Monday that Mariah Carey is bringing her cheer to Baltimore this December.
“Merry Christmas One and All!” tour stops at the CFG Bank Arena on Friday, December 15.
Tickets will be available via several presales beginning on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. General sale begins on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.
American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m.
