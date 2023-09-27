92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has a crush on Michael B. Jordan. The curvy songstress revealed that she is smitten by the actor during a recent podcast interview, and we are totally here for it!

Chloe Bailey is digging Michael B. Jordan and doesn’t mind telling the world. The “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me” vocalist spilled the beans during an interview on The Dotty Show and added that she’s been feeling the Creed III actor for a while. “I’ll say it…Michael B. Jordan. That’s my celebrity crush. I’ve been said that in interviews, even, like, years ago,” Bailey divulged. When asked by Dotty if she has let Jordan know about her crush, the star admitted that she hasn’t and probably won’t. “I don’t shoot my shot,” the “Do It” singer exclaimed. After trying to convince the star to DM Jordan, Dotty asked what it was about Jordan that Bailey liked. The question made Bailey blush instantly, to the point that she couldn’t answer.

Chloe Bailey and Michael B. Jordan

Bailey is a believer in everything happening organically and when it should. Even though the star has her eye on Jordan, she has no plans of letting him know personally. “God will bring my blessings to me when they are supposed to be here,” stated the Atlanta native. “When we try to force it, we can block other blessings.”

Chloe Bailey has been reportedly romantically involved with Quavo, Future, Jack Harlow, Gunna, Memphis Depay, and Diggy Simmons. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had a high-profile romance from 2020 to 2022. We don’t know what Bailey or Jordan have going on in the dating arena, but they may be a good look as a couple. We will keep our ears to the streets just in case something pops off.

Chloë Bailey Revealed Her Celebrity Crush And We Are Here For It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com