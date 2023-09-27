5 Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Usher has already given us decades of timeless music, classic No.1 hits, world tours, a lauded Tiny Desk concert, and the exceptional and viral Vegas residence, there’s only one thing left for him to do… the Super Bowl. Usher is headling the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and we’ve already pulled out our butter-soft leather jackets to join in with the icon when he hits the dance breakdown of his 2000s jam “You Don’t Have To Call.”

For us fans who know exactly where Usher was at 7 o’clock on the dot, we are prepared to A-Town stomp, thunderclap and leave the one we’re with on Sun, Feb 11, 2024 when the Super Bowl goes down in Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Usher is finally getting his flowers and we can’t wait.

The announcement, which remixed a clip from his beloved Confessions, was followed by Usher opening up about the honor and how the call came from Jay Z himself.

“It’s magic time,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music. “You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher recalled. “He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

Usher called it “an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.” Usher joins a robust list of iconic performers who have taken the Super Bowl stage. As the ultimate showman, we’re expecting an electrifying performance filled with pristine live vocals, intricate dance moves and surprise cameos from Usher’s most notable collaborators. To add to the hype, Usher announced he will be dropping his forthcoming album appropriately titled Coming Home and launching a world tour.

“This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I’m not coming to disappoint,” he told CBS Mornings. While we wait for Usher’s Super Bowl spectacular, keep scrolling for some other memorable Super Bowl performances.

Beyonce′ Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2013

Just watching Beyonce′’s 2013 Super Bowl performance sends chills down my spine the way it did the day I first saw it. Beyonce′ blew the roof of the Superdome, literally. Dubbed the Blackout, a power outage left the stadium dark after Beyonce′ left the stage. Kelly and Michelle joined Bey on stage for the ultimate Destiny’s Child reunion.

Beyonce’s Super Bowl show was the then-second most watch Super Bowl performance of all time with 110.8 million viewers and the most tweeted moment in history. The performance came on the heels of cristicm for Beyonce who lip-synced at President Obama’s inauguration. Bey silenced the fans and made sure her mic was on.

Fans speculate if Usher will bring out the Renaissance World Tour performer to sing their song “Naughty Girl.” While that might be a stretch, it would surely break the Internet.

Michael Jackson Super Bowl Halftime Show, 1993

When Michael Jackson propelled onto the Super Bowl stage from a toaster-like stage contraption followed by pyrotechnic, fans lost their sh*t for three whole minutes as the King Of Pop powerup to the sound of their ear-defening applause.

Often listed in the top 10 most iconic Super Bowl performances, MJ’s Super Bowl show marked a transition for the NFL haltime show. The NFL saw a direct increase in viewership during the halftime show proving fans tuned into see MJ instead of the actual game.

Rihanna, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history with a record-breaking 121 viewers tuning in to the ultimate surprise. The Fenty Beauty mogul announced her second pregnancy with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Mary J. Blige, 2022

Mary J. Blige’s cameo-packed Super Bowl performance features guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent. The queen of Hip-Hop Soul brought the fashion to the halftime show wearing a custom Dundas look and her signature thigh-high boots.

When asked how much she got paid to perform at the Halftime show, Mary proudly revealed, the moment was bigger than a check. “Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” Marytold The Cruz Show.

“They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money,” she added. “This is the the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Coldplay, Beyonce′, Bruno Mars, 2016

Sure Coldplay was the headline, but Bruno Mars and a surprise appearance by Beyonce′ was the highlight of the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Between Beyonce performing “Formation,” the lead single off her magnum opus Lemonade and a dance-off between her and Bruno Mars is top of the list of iconic Super Bowl moments.

Bey paid homage to Michael Jackson with her Super Bowl look donning Dsquared2 to channel MJ’s Halftime Show attire.

“I feel like part of the reason I rehearse so much and part of the reason I study everything is so I can completely let go and relax,” Beyoncé said during a 2016 interview with Elle. “The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest moments you can imagine as a performer, as an artist.”

