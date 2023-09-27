Usher Plans On Bringing The Strip Club To Super Bowl Performance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Usher is taking love from the club to the Super Bowl halftime stage! Following the announcement that Usher has officially been named as the headlining for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, a lot of fans have speculated what will happen on that stage. Well it looks we may know a piece of the show and it involves some poles may be in attendance!

Usher has been using stripper poles and dancers during his Las Vegas residency and now a source claims that he’s planning on bringing that to the Super Bowl, however the “in a tasteful manner.”

Usher has not confirmed so we shall see!