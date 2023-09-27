Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At 86

Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson has died, the team announced Tuesday.
He was 86 years old.
Robinson known as “Mr. Oriole,” was one of the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.
“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the Orioles said.
He played his entire career with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.
Additionally, Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.
Fans who want to remember Robinson can visit the Brooks statue inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards at Legends Park. Access to the park will begin on Wednesday and continue through Sunday.
According to Orioles staff, the park will be open from 7 a.m. until four hours before the first pitch.
Fans should enter the park via Camden Street.
