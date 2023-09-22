Artscape Cancled Satuday Due To Tropical Storm Ophelia

Due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, all Artscape activities scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.
The storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds posing a potential safety risk to visitors.
“The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, attendees, vendors, and the City’s support teams are of paramount importance,” Artscape said in a statement. “While we are enthusiastic for the return of Artscape and recognize that countless hours of dedication have gone into preparing for this weekend, we must prioritize safety above all else.”
The festival is expected to still kickoff today at 5 p.m. and resume on Sunday.
