Nicki Minaj’s Husband Put on House Arrest for Threatening Offset

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is back in some legal trouble. After threatening rapper and Cardi B’s husband, Offset, on Instagram Live, a judge ordered that Kenneth be placed on house arrest for 120 days.

According to court documents, the judge found Kenneth in violation of his probation and raised concerns about the convicted felon’s willingness to comply with the court’s orders.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” reads the order, which was signed off by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald.

“As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

Recently, video footage went viral on the internet showing Kenneth Petty and a few of his associates outside of a New York hotel where they suspected Cardi B. and Offset to be staying. In the video, Kenneth can be heard saying, “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Rumor has it that the beef between the two husbands are a result of the ongoing tension between their wives, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Kenneth Petty and his crew allegedly threatened Cardi B. at the 2023 VMAs, and in response, Offset direct messaged one of the crew members concerning the incident.

However, Offset doesn’t seem to be taking the death threats, seriously. As he posted a video outside a private jet saying, “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”

Nicki Minaj has yet to directly address the matter publicly.