JT Defends Her Beats By Dre X Mowalola Ad, Denies Being Apart Of The Illuminati

JT of The City Girls is defending her recent Beats By Dre X Mowalola ad after the images were criticized online. JT — real name Jatavia Shakara Johnson — took to Twitter to celebrate the launch of the ad, tweeting, “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is. I know what I’m doing, f**k who don’t get it!”

JT found herself defending the ad on Instagram Live and addressed rumors that she is a part of the Illuminati following the launch of the Beats By Dre X Mowalola campaign.

“Campaigns are not just for people who look a certain type of way,” she explained. “Just because I’m from where I’m from, doesn’t mean I need to be in spandex and Shark Boots every day.”

She added, “When y’all see all these shoots, no, I didn’t sell my soul. No, I’m not in no Illuminati. No, the devil ain’t got me. I’m getting to the bag.”

JT Beats By Dre X Mowalola Campaign

The Beats By Dre X Mowalola campaign photos show the Miami native in an artsy light rocking one-of-a-kind headphones and a colorful wig. One particular picture captured the star with her eyes rolled back in her head.

JT explained during her live that she refuses to be stereotyped in this industry. She wants girls who look like her and are from where she is from to know that they too can go after branding opportunities that don’t only involve showing off their bodies in risqué clothing. The opportunities to secure the bag can be diverse, even for girls with an urban persona. “It’s not just for fashion people,” exclaimed the City Girls’ lyricist.

JT concluded her IG Live talk by reiterating that stepping outside of her norm has afforded her many opportunities. Also, when she was trying to fit a particular aesthetic, the “No Bars” rapper revealed that only brands like Fashion Nova reached out to her. Now that she has ventured outside her comfort zone, her stardom (and bank account) has reached new heights.

Get to the money, JT!

