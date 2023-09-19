92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally shared their second son, Rose Riot, with the world and the internet is in a frenzy! The jazzy couple released the first photos of Riot Rose, and he is beyond adorable!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially the royal family of four. The singer and rapper effortlessly posed for gorgeous pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, with their 16-month-old son Rza and his baby brother Riot. The Barbadian princess and Harlem native coordinated in denim looks, with Rihanna working a denim jacket and navy-blue attire underneath while her man smiled in a white tank top and denim jeans as he held their baby boy. Rza stood close to his mommy in a grey, yellow, and red long-sleeve top while Riot sat comfortably in his father’s arm, rocking pink overalls, a matching shirt and knit hat, red socks, and precious baby Timberlands.

Rihanna Riot Rose

Sources confirmed that Riot was born this past August. The “Umbrella” singer announced her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl. And much like her first pregnancy, the mogul wowed us with fashions that accentuated her baby bump perfectly. During her first pregnancy, the star was credited with single-handedly shifting the maternity style trajectory with her bump-baring ensembles that will forever impact pregnancy fashion.

We aren’t sure if Riot will be their last child, but what we do know is that Rihanna thoroughly enjoys motherhood. While promoting her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, the songstress revealed to Access Hollywood that being a parent is otherworldly. “Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent; it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

To see their latest family photos, click here.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Introduce Their Son, Riot Rose, To The World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com