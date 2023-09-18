Baltimore Women’s License Plate Helps Her Win $50,000

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Who knew a license plate could get you $50,000? A Baltimore Pick 5 winner knows after winning that money by playing the numbers on her license plate. CBS Baltimore reports the woman actually didn’t like the numbers on her license plate and wanted to change it, however she kept seeing those number everywhere!

The Maryland Lottery said in a news release, per the winner,

“It kept appearing everywhere,” “I saw it on paperwork at my job, on other car tags, on TV, everywhere.”

Following seeing the numbers she started playing those numbers – 9-1-1-0-4 – multiple times a couple of weeks ago & it all paid off! September 10th she bought a ticket in a Baltimore convenience store, played those numbers on a $1 Pick 5 ticket and won a grand prize of $50,000.

So this is your sign to play your license plate number!