Drake Delays “For All The Dogs” Album Release

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well just when we thought we would be getting a brand new project from Drake this month, he announced a delay. Drake’s album “For all the dogs” was supposed to drop on September 22nd, however he posted on Instagram it won’t arrive until October 6th. While this is a bummer most fans understood because Drake said it’s either finish his tour or deliver his project. Considering most people would rather see him live and have already paid for tickets, delay the album of course seems like a better option.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All The Dogs October 6th.