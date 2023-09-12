Sep. 12: Apple Gears Up for iPhone 15 Kickoff Event

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Apple will reveal the iPhone 15 and other products today, at 10 am PST at their annual kickoff, and the company could introduce the biggest change to the phone’s design in the last 11 years.

The event is mainly for press, where they can see and touch the new products slated for release, and will be held at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. People can livestream it on Apple’s website as well.

This year, it’s expected that the digital giant will introduce the USB-C charging to its smartphone for the first time, which could streamline the charging process across various devices and brands, according to CNN Business.

The iPhone 15 will also come in several new colors, and it will have a new “Dynamic Island” feature, an interactive home for alerts, notifications, and other controls. Users can see the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Max at the event, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Airpod Pros second-generation. According to experts, Apple is not expected to release any new iPads or Mac computers until October.

The new iPhone will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 15.