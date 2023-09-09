Lil Kim Confuses Fans With Ebony Magazine Cover

If we’re celebrating 50 years of hip hop it’s only right to honor the queen Lil Kim and that’s exactly what Ebony Magazine did! Lil Kim appeared on Ebony Magazine’s “50 Years of Hip-Hop” issue but it left fans very confused. While the cover clearly says Kim’s name many fans are convinced the photo may have been created with AI or maybe just an overly edited photo. One Twitter user even tweeted “The entire staff deserves JAIL.” Check out the photo below, and some of the comments.
