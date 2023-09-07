92 Q
Drake Reveals “For All The Dogs” Release Date

Published on September 7, 2023

Drake and Migos Tour

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Drake fans can finally breathe now, we officially have and album release date after a lot of speculation over the past few weeks. Following Drake rocking some jewelry in his ear that spelled out the date 09/22, and beads in his hair fans speculated that would be the date. Well they were right! Drake announced that his new album, will be dropping on Friday, September 22nd.

Get ready!

