92 Q
Listen Live

The Maryland Transportation Authority To Host Job Fair Next Week

Published on September 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Help Wanted Signs On Business Labor Shortage, Labor Market And Employment Concept

Source: Karina Schultze / Getty

The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a job fair and open house next week.

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to apply to jobs on-site and participate in Q&A sessions with current employees, the MDTA said.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The following employment opportunities are available:

  • Civil Rights and Fair Practices
  • Emergency Dispatchers
  • Engineering / Planning
  • Environment, Safety and Risk Management
  • Tolling Operations
  • Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Facility Operations
  • Police (Cadets and sword positions)
  • Procurement

The fair is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close