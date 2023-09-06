The Maryland Transportation Authority To Host Job Fair Next Week

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a job fair and open house next week.

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to apply to jobs on-site and participate in Q&A sessions with current employees, the MDTA said.

The following employment opportunities are available:

Civil Rights and Fair Practices

Emergency Dispatchers

Engineering / Planning

Environment, Safety and Risk Management

Tolling Operations

Finance

Information Technology

Facility Operations

Police (Cadets and sword positions)

Procurement

The fair is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.