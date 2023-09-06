The Maryland Transportation Authority To Host Job Fair Next Week

The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a job fair and open house next week.
Prospective employees will have the opportunity to apply to jobs on-site and participate in Q&A sessions with current employees, the MDTA said.
The following employment opportunities are available:
- Civil Rights and Fair Practices
- Emergency Dispatchers
- Engineering / Planning
- Environment, Safety and Risk Management
- Tolling Operations
- Finance
- Information Technology
- Facility Operations
- Police (Cadets and sword positions)
- Procurement
The fair is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 13 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.
