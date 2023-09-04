Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Look Playful And Sexy In New Music Teaser Post On Instagram

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are at it again. New music is coming from the two sexy femcees, according to recent teaser posts dropped on social media.

The two raptresses took to multiple platforms to announce the new music with playful, sexy, and flirty cover art on Sep. 4. Titled “BONGOS,” the song will be released on Sep. 8.

The new promotional art has fans waiting with bated breath for the new bars to drop. The photo features Cardi and The Stallion in bodylicious bodysuits on a bright blue ombre background. Their outfits are coordinated from head to toe with the shared shades of pink, purple, and blue.

Both are sporting funky platform shoes and orb-shaped bangles. Megan is seated in the image while Cardi B stands before her, smiling at the camera. Both playfully pose with lollipops.

The duo’s combined 170 million followers can’t get enough of the news. The “HOTTIES ARE SO BACK OMFG ” says one of Megan’s followers under her post. “BOTH OF MY FAVS ’ comments one of Cardi B’s fans.

But on another note drop the hair deets, Sis!

The Stallion’s hair stylist, Kellon Deryck, gave fans a close-up of the Grammy winner’s colorful tight curls and makeup as the new teaser dropped. In the second picture of a carousel post on his Instagram page, the stylist shows the fabulous shades of rainbow pastel colors in Megan’s custom wig. The variations of teal, pink, platinum blonde, and royal blue are to die for.

His close-up picture also highlights the matching makeup glam from the shoot. Not only are the Hot Girl Coach’s curls popping, but we can’t stop looking at her matching blue-green eyeliner and popping pink lip-gloss. Hit the arrow to see the second slide in Deryck’s post, showing Meg’s hair and makeup, below.

“BONGOS” is the second major collaboration from the two hip-hop “it girls.” Their first, “WAP,” was released in August 2020.

While some criticized “WAP’s” lyrics, the song pushed the envelope and empowered women to ask for what we want in and out of the bedroom. Cardi and Meg’s “WAP” debuted at the top of Billboard Hot 100 and was the first female rap collab with this distinction.

Everything the duo touches is gold. So, we know this new collab with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will be fire. Let’s go, ladies!

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Look Playful And Sexy In New Music Teaser Post On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com