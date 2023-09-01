50 Cent Named as a Suspect After Mic-Throwing

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper 50 Cent has officially been named as a suspect of criminal battery, after throwing a microphone into the crowd at one of his concerts and hitting a fan.

According to reports, the incident took place at 50 Cent’s “Final Lap Tour” show in Los Angeles, after he grew frustrated with several microphone malfunctions. Viral video footage caught the star throwing the device so hard he almost fell over. 50 Cent reportedly later claimed that his intended target was the stage crew, and that the fan, media personality, Bryhana Monegan, should not have been in that area. But Bryhana claims that the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, looked directly at her before throwing the mic and knew she was there.

Bryhana hasn’t spoken out publicly about the incident, but a police report was filed and photos went viral on the internet of a huge laceration to her head, and of the woman wrapped up in bloody towels. 50 Cent has also not addressed the police report publicly.