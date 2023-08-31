Tristan Thompson’s Ex Wants $40K Monthly Child Support Upheld

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, Tristan Thompson has been paying the mother of his first child $40,000 monthly in child support, but he now wants that change.

Tristan claims that his income has significantly decreased since the $40,000 a month ruling was made. He informed the court that while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his yearly income was about $17.7 million. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, but is allegedly only bringing in about $9 million a year.

However, on August 9, Jordan Craig filed an “abstract of judgement,” which is a document used to create a public record in the event that a debt – in this case, the $40,000 monthly child support payment – is not honored. There’s currently no evidence or reports that Jordan has not been receiving those payments up until this point.

Tristan currently has four children by three different women, including Khloe Kardashian and Maralee Nichols. He shares a six year-old son with Jordan Craig, and two children with Khloe, while the baby boy he shares with Maralee was born in December of 2021.

In total, Tristan reportedly pays an estimated $120,000 in child support monthly for all four children, and he’s responsible for paying a portion of Jordan’s and Maralee’s legal fees.