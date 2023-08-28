Simone Biles Makes History with 8th U.S. Gymnastics Title

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about that Black girl magic – it’s always going to shine through. After nearly a decade, Simone Biles is proving that she still has the sauce when it comes to the Gymnastics world, and she’s dominating it in unprecedented ways.

Two years after dropping out of the Olympics in Tokyo to focus on her mental health, Simone won her eighth all-around title at the two-day U.S. Gymnastics Championships this past Sunday. The 26 year-old athlete ended with a total score of 118.40, setting a new record for most all-time as the first gymnast ever to win eight titles in the sport.

After her big win on Sunday, Simone said, “It felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year. Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all of that, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me. I always kind of knew, as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo [that I’d be back].”

Although she hasn’t officially confirmed, Biles seems to be preparing for a great performance in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. When asked if she’ll be competing, Biles says she’s keeping her future plans private for now.