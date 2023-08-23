Coppin State University To Offer In-State Tuition To Out-Of-State Students

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Residents of other states can soon get in-state tuition at Coppin State University.

The university announced that new, full-time undergraduate degree-seeking students from more than 30 states and U.S. territories can attend the school at in-state prices.

This will be effective next Fall of 2024. The University System of Maryland Board of Regents approved the proposal earlier this year.

“At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price. Coppin State gives our students a transformative educational experience in an environment that nurtures, challenges, and empowers them, regardless of their racial or socioeconomic background. Although our students graduate with student loan debt below the national average, with this initiative, we are demonstrating the return on investment for degree-seekers, by further reducing the financial cost, and allowing students to enjoy the holistic experience of their college years.

Prospective students living in the following states and U.S. territories are eligible for the in-state tuition incentive: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming,” Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University, said in a statement.

Tuition and fees at Coppin total $7,001 for full-time undergraduate students who are taking 12 or more credits.

