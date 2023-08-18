Man On Scooter Critically-Injured After Being Struck By MTA Bus Near Morgan State

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Officials announced that a man was left critically injured after a MTA bus struck him as he was riding a scooter near Morgan State University.

According to officials, the man was traveling on a scooter near the intersection of Hillen Road and Argonne Drive when the bus struck him a few minutes after midnight on Thursday.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

MTA Police are investigating the accident.