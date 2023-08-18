Listen Live
Celebrity News

Usher Adds More Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Published on August 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Ask, and you shall receive! Ever since July of last year, Usher has been selling out all shows for his Las Vegas residency, and guess what? He will perform 12 additional shows at Park MGM in November and December.

Concertgoers can enjoy an early presale on Aug. 18, while tickets will officially be released on Aug. 25 at 1 PM EST. Shows are scheduled for the following dates:

  • November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29
  • December 2023: 1, 2

All shows will start at 9 pm, and Usher, Live Nation, and MGM Resorts plan to donate $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look, Inc. organization, which seeks to help underserved youth.

 

RELATED TAGS

Las Vegas

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close