Diddy Announces REVOLT WORLD Lineup

Remember the REVOLT Summit? Well, it’s now REVOLT WORLD.

Presented by Walmart, the three-day experience will include interactive masterclasses and live performances from some of today’s top stars and industry experts. The event will be held in Atlanta from September 22 through September 24, and this year’s theme is “We Are Hip Hop”; very on brand for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Several entertainment heavy-hitters will be in attendance including Jemele Hill, Juvenile, Babyface Ray, Tank, Omarion, Caresha, Lauren London, and Jeezy, just to name a few. There will also be live viewings and tapings of some of REVOLT’s most popular content shows like Caresha Please, The Jason Lee Show, and Drink Champs.

After the lineup announcement, Diddy released a statement saying, “REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip-hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education and opportunity. Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

More REVOLT WORLD talent will be revealed closer to the event’s September dates. For additional information about REVOLT WORLD and to purchase tickets now, visit revoltworld.com. (Billboard.com).