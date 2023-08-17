Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Split

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like pop superstar Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have officially split up.

According to reports, Britney and Sam are planning to get divorced, and the break up doesn’t seem to be cordial. The couple, who has a 12-year age difference between them, first got together in 2016 and tied the knot in 2022. Last October, Britney and Sam experienced a miscarriage and started to make plans for a surrogate pregnancy.

However, sources close to the pair claim that after an intense argument last week, Sam accused the singer of having a man on the side. It’s unclear if there’s any truth to the rumor, but Sam allegedly moved out of the home he shares with Britney and into his own place.

If the couple does get divorced, Sam won’t see much money from it, as he signed a prenup with Britney and any money she made prior to the relationship is protected.