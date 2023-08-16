Big Boss: Rick Ross Purchases $35 Million South Beach Mansion

Rick Ross is reminding us that he’s still the biggest boss as the rapper and entrepreneur just dropped $35 million on a new crib on Miami’s exclusive Star Island.
TMZ reports that the 40,000-square-foot crib features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a heated pool, an entertainment room, a summer kitchen, plaza deck terraces opening up to the beautiful waterfront, and a 40-foot dock.
For those who aren’t aware, Star Island is an exclusive, man-made island in the beautiful, turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay. The island is located in the southern part of Miami Beach, south of the Venetian Islands, and east of Palm Island and Hibiscus Island. It is only accessible by using Bridge Road.
The island is home to fellow stars like Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, and Diddy.
TMZ also reported that Ross is planning a major renovation to the mansion.
