We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Deddles Donuts
Business Description: “Hot, Fresh, Ready Cake Donuts.”
Business Website: https://deddlesdonuts.com/
The Taylor Law Firm
Business Description: “”The Taylor Law Firm is your neighborhood hero. A firm where problems get resolved.”
Business Website: thetaylorlawfirms.com
Brilliance in Black
Business Description: “Bringing light to the excellence that is us.”
Business Website: https://www.brillianceinblack.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-15-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
