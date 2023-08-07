Strong Storms Expected Across The Baltimore Region Later Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 9 p.m. Monday.
Meteorologists are monitoring severe weather potential throughout the day after the National Weather Service issued a rare moderate risk, which is a level four of five, for severe weather.
Storms are expected to develop west of the region by Monday afternoon and spread east by late afternoon and early evening.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding possible.
Check out the full weather report:
Stay with us for any updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]