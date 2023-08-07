Listen Live
Strong Storms Expected Across The Baltimore Region Later Monday Afternoon

Published on August 7, 2023

Source: Frank Wagner / Getty

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 9 p.m. Monday.

Meteorologists are monitoring severe weather potential throughout the day after the National Weather Service issued a rare moderate risk, which is a level four of five, for severe weather.

Storms are expected to develop west of the region by Monday afternoon and spread east by late afternoon and early evening.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding possible.

Check out the full weather report:

Stay with us for any updates.

