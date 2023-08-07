Megan Thee Stallion to Star in First-Ever Movie Musical

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is back moving and grooving, and it’s not just new music she has on her to-do list. The rap star is slated to star in the first-ever movie musical, Dicks: The Musical, which will premiere in theaters on September 29.

The movie takes a similar spin at Lindsey Lohan’s The Parent Trap, as Megan plays the boss of two businessmen who find out that they’re actually long-lost twins and plan to trick their parents into getting back together.

This project marks Megan’s first movie acting debut, but she definitely has a few things up her sleeve. She’s already starred in several television series including P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Good Girls, and she will also be starring in Uncut Gems. Just go ahead and add actress to the resume!