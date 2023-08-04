Listen Live
Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Bianka, During Los Angeles Tour Stop

Published on August 4, 2023

Kobe Bryant's Hand And Foot Prints Placed At TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Taylor Swift shared a special and sweet moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, during her Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Caught on camera, she can be seen giving the six-year-old a big hug before gifting her hat.

Check out the sweet moment below:

Vanessa and her daughters were among the Swifties for the singer’s first of six sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Vanessa was wearing a custom jean jacket to honor her late husband and the Lakers legend.

Swift gives out her iconic hat to one lucky fan every time she performs “22.”

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa said in an Instagram post.

The Bryant family shares special ties with Swift for years.

Kobe also took the stage at Staples Center to reveal a banner to honor her record for sold-out shows at the venue in 2015.

