Defense Team Wants Probation and Drug Program for Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez and his team of defense lawyers are pulling out all the stops to prevent him from having to do a hefty prison bid.

The music star’s attorneys submitted a 41-page memo to the Los Angeles Superior Court outlining their recommendations for Tory’s punishment, after he was convicted of multiple crimes related to the shooting of fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. In December of last year, Lanez was found guilty of one felony count of assault with a semi-automatic weapon; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm in a grossly, negligent manner to cause bodily harm. He’s facing 22 years in prison, although the prosecution is reportedly seeking a13-year sentence.

In the comprehensive sentencing memo, Tory’s lawyers claim that the rapper suffers from alcoholism, due to unhealed childhood trauma after losing his mother at the age of 11, depression, and anxiety. Although there’s no admission of guilt throughout the defense’s sentencing memo, it states, “assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense.” As as result, the defense team suggests that justice will be best served if Tory is released from jail, put on probation, and enrolled in a substance abuse program. If all else fails, they recommend three years in prison.

Though Tory’s sentencing has been pushed back numerous times, he scheduled to hear his fate on August 7.