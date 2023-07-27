Offset & Cardi B Teaming Up For New Single “Jealousy” Following Public “Spat” On Social Media

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Despite some messy public “marital issues,” Cardi B and Offest are still going strong and will work together musically.

Spotted on Page Six, Offset and Cardi B are teaming up once again musically for a new song called “Jealousy” that is set to drop on Friday, July 28.

The news of the single from the power couple comes after a “public spat” where habitual cheater, Offset, accused his wife of possibly stepping out on their marriage.

Cardi B ecstatically revealed the new single to her followers on Twitter, damn we mean X, our bad, along with the cover art, which features the “Bodak Yellow” crafter mushing her hubby in the face as she walks away from him.

Were The Cheating Allegations For Real or Promo?

So it would seem everything is all good in the hood with the couple who also teamed on a previous Offset record, “Clout,” making us think the cheating allegations are lowkey promo for Offset’s next project.

A few weeks ago, Offset shocked social media and Cardi B fans when he claimed Bardi gave her WAP to another man, writing in a since-deleted message, “My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come.”

Of course, the rapper born — Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — hopped on Elon Musk’s broken social media platform and started a Twitter Spaces where on June 26, where she spoke about the “cheating allegations.”

Cardi B told her fans not to “pay attention to the country man” and that he was “spiraling and thinking s–t” that is not true after hilariously singing Keyshia Cole’s hit record “I Should Have Cheated.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper continued, “Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

A source close to the matter told People that the couple was “just having a little quarrel” and that “They’re very intense, so go back and forth quite a bit. They’ll hash it out like they always do.”

So is this more clever album promotion from Offset, with some help from Cardi B?

We shall see.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Offset & Cardi B Teaming Up For New Single “Jealousy” Following Public “Spat” On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com