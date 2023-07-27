Listen Live
Hypebeast Alert: A Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club Collaboration Might Be On The Way

But still no word on the release date.

Published on July 27, 2023

Moncler logo seen over the entrance to their brand store in...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

One of the two most beloved streetwear brands in the world are working together. Photos of a Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club collaboration have just leaked.

As spotted on High Snobiety, the two labels have been rumored to be curating a limited-edition capsule. In June, we got our first rumblings of the collaboration when the Italian luxury fashion house shared some visuals to their Instagram Stories that hinted at a forthcoming drop. On Wednesday (July 26), IG account @hidden.ny shared photos of actual pieces of what seems to be from the upcoming collection.

One appeared to be the sleeve of a quilted down puffer coat that featured the signature Moncler patch logo but with the Billionaire Boys Club astronaut. As you slide right on the carousel post we also get a sneak peak at a t-shirt and varsity jacket with leather accents.

While Moncler decided not to comment when High Snobiety reached out, a representative told the media outlet that the collaboration will have way more pieces and colorways than depicted in the Instagram post by @hidden.ny.

At this time Billionaire Boys Club Ice Cream has yet to acknowledge the drop on any of their social media channels.

