Kevin Spacey named has been finally been cleared after years of claims that potentially ruined his career. Oscar-winning actor has been cleared of all charges after a four-week trial in London on claims of sexual assault. The 64 year-old Hollywood star had tears in his eyes as he was acquitted by a Southwark Crown court. Spacey was found not guilty of several counts of sexual assault and other related sexual offenses.
Social media users were shocked to learn of the news and immediately were in awe.
Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg