Quavo Aboard Miami Yacht During Alleged Armed Robbery

Migos Rapper Quavo is apart of an ongoing investigation of a Miami yacht that was allegedly robbed while he was on board.

According to reports, two other men on the boat, assumed to be clients who rented out the maritime vehicle, allegedly became “very aggressive” with the captain and the crew after they were informed that their time on the boat was running out. The men then demanded a refund and made verbal threats, including telling the captain he would be thrown off the boat and killed. The captain’s phone and wallet were also taken by the suspects.

The Miami Beach Police Department detained several males following the incident and confirmed that one of those males was Quavo. However, it remains unclear if he played any significant role in the robbery, though witnesses say they saw his hands zip tied as he exited the yacht.

Reportedly, no one was actually arrested due to conflicting statements.