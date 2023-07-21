Search Warrant Connected to Tupac’s Murder was for Crips Gang Member

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

30 years later, the murder of the famous rapper, Tupac Shakur, is still unsolved, but there have been some recent developments in the case.

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in connection to Tupac’s death. Initially there weren’t many details surrounding the search, but according to recent reports, the home was that of Duane “Keefy D” Davis, a known Crips gang member.

Davis is the uncle of Tupac’s suspected killer, Orlando Anderson, who passed away in a gang-related death in Los Angeles. Davis was also previously investigated for the murder of Tupac by the Los Angeles and Las Vegas police departments, and has denied all allegations in connection to the rapper’s murder. However, Davis has done several interviews about being a witness the night of the shooting. He has even claimed to have been in the car with Tupac when he was shot in 1996.

During the search of Davis’ home, authorities reportedly looked for laptops and other electronic devices, documentaries, YouTube videos, book manuscripts, TV show plans, and other items and materials that may be related to Tupac’s murder.