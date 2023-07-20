Listen Live
Superstar Pride Charged With Murder

Published on July 20, 2023

Rising rap artist Superstar Pride, who recently went viral for his track “Painting Pictures,” has been charged with first-degree murder.

As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon. They found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the home, located on Highway 35 North.

According to ABC affiliate WAPT, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley.

Information gathered at the scene pointed to the rapper, real name Cadarrius Pride, as the suspect, according to a Sheriff’s statement from Maj. Clinton Roberson.

Pride surrendered to authorities a few hours later. He’s currently booked at the Panola County Detention Center in Mississippi.

This is a developing story.

