Dwight Howard Sued for Assault and Battery

NBA star Dwight Howard is being sued for assault and battery by Stephen Harper, a man that he allegedly met on Instagram.

Howard’s accuser is alleging that Howard tried to force him to have a threesome with a male dressed a as a woman. According to reports, the lawsuit includes text evidence of Harper’s accusations.

According to RadarOnline.com, which claims that it obtained the lawsuit exclusively, the two met on Instagram in 2021, and eventually began communicating via text. Howard and Harper exchanged photos and videos as well, many of which were sexually explicit.

According to the lawsuit, one of the texts sent from Howard to Harper stated, “”Yes I’m into freaky s—. Now I want you to know I’m not gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you.”

Harper responds to the text by saying, “”Yes & I understand sexy, we grown I’m not offended at all.”

RadarOnline.com reports that later that day, Howard allegedly asked Harper, “U have some c– shots lol.” When his accuser responded, “I don’t. I can make you some personal ones though,” he claimed the NBA star wrote back, “I jus wanna see ur [eggplant emoji].”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Howard coaxed Harper into coming to his home while Howard’s son was sleep. This story is developing.